A love of Portuguese food

This Valentine’s Day, instead of the usual battle for tables for two and the pressure that the day has brought to romance in general, let’s talk about a deeper love and affection – that of food and food traditions.
We are fortunate to live in an area where there is a strong sense of history, family and traditions, and at the forefront is food.
There are many people who were born here who retain the traditions from their homeland. This is different from a place where “everyone is from somewhere else” and the traditions are few. It has become vital to be able to turn within ourselves for a genuine taste of the generations. Nowhere else does that take place like it does in the Portuguese community with its wonderful flavors.
According to the New England Historical Society, 46% of Fall River’s population claims Portuguese ancestry. Most trace their roots to the Azores. The neighborhood bakeries and shops in some sections of Fall River remain. If you walk into any pizza place from Taunton to East Providence, Linguica is often a choice to top your pie. And every summer, hundreds of thousands of people flock to New Bedford for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament. But the culture is fading away as generations pass on and with them, the once-cherished food traditions such as Cacciola – barbecue’s Portuguese cousin, which features flavorful shredded, marinated pork on a fresh-baked roll. Then there are Malassadas – yeasty creations, like a doughnut on steroids, made tender by just the right amount of time in the hot oil, then given a sugary blanket and served warm.
There is a saying in Portuguese households where the language of the old country is still spoken that translates to, “You have to learn because I’m not going to live forever,” referring to the recipes and foodways.
WIDE SELECTION: The Portugalia marketplace in Fall River, founded 35 years ago by Fernando Benevides and now run by his son Michael Benevides, features the most comprehensive selection of Portuguese wines and spirits in the U.S.
There is one family that is living the phrase. Michael Benevides has recently become the sole owner of Portugalia in Fall River. His father, Fernando Benevides, founded the marketplace 35 years ago. It is a 20,000-square-foot store just off Interstate 195, housed in a former textile mill east of Government Center. Portugalia features the most comprehensive selection of Portuguese wines and spirits in the U.S., with more than 1,500 stock-keeping units; a cafe with Portuguese baked goods; a prepared foods counter for sit-down and to-go meals; a large, temperature-controlled salt cod room; and aisles of specialty foods.
A visit to Portugalia reveals that the language of food has a Portuguese accent. We find charcutaria – locally made Portuguese sausage products – are made locally from age-old recipes and distinctive blends of fine spices. Here, they know the difference between chourico – spicy smoked sausage, which is especially good grilled – and chorizo, an entirely different item, which is a fresh Spanish sausage. There are also conservas (tinned fish) olive oils, cured meats and cheeses.
Perhaps the best-known representative of Portuguese food is Emeril Lagasse, a Fall River native who has visited the marketplace in the past. He may have the answer to the question about teaching the next generation the recipes and foodways, as his son, E.J. Lagasse, has been nominated for a James Beard Award this year.
As the Gaspar family put it many years ago when discussing their iconic sausages, Linguica and chourico, which have been made in the south coast region of Massachusetts for more than 100 years: “It is the Portuguese flavor and heritage that the whole world can still enjoy.”
