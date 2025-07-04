A new attempt to breathe life into R.I.’s main streets

The colloquial “Main Streets” are vital for community cohesion and small-business growth. Yet, these areas don’t develop naturally, and many local commercial corridors struggle to reach their full potential. This year, the General Assembly approved legislation allocating $500,000 to fund a three-year pilot program managed by Grow Smart Rhode Island and modeled after the Connecticut Main Street Center and aligned with the Main Street America program. With the potential to be the “jewels” of the state’s 39 cities and towns, “our main streets have suffered from a lack of coordinated planning and intrastate communication and collaboration,” said Sen. Lori Urso, D-Pawtucket, one of the Senate bill’s primary sponsors. “By following the successful model of Main Street programs across the nation, we can support our downtown communities and allow them to grow into the powerhouses we know they can be. “From Westerly to Woonsocket to my home district in the city of Pawtucket, investing in our communities always pays off,” she said. Receiving support from organizations as wide-ranging as the Rhode Island Foundation, Rhode Island Energy, and several city and town mayors, advocates argue that for a small fraction of the state budget, this investment will provide training and educational sessions for local communities, offer technical assistance to Main Street districts throughout Rhode Island, and fund an annual conference for Rhode Island’s Main Street districts, while developing a comprehensive database of online resources, including training materials, research and best practices. Progress on these initiatives will be documented in annual public reports. The pilot program also needed a full-time coordinator dedicated to programming and to contract with Main Street America for consulting services to train communities looking to participate. Jillian Finkle, who is already Grow Smart RI deputy director, was eager to take the role. She said the modest investment will be “transformative” while helping to achieve the state’s ambitious goals across housing, transportation, education and health care. “We must strategically harness our incredible yet underutilized assets in walkable commercial districts,” she said. “While meaningful outcomes may take time to materialize, initiating this program will position our communities for future growth.” Nationwide, more than 1,200 local Main Street organizations operate under the guidance of about 46 state programs across 42 states and the District of Columbia. These organizations track reinvestment rates, new business starts, job creation, building rehabilitations and volunteer engagement. After years in the museum field, Finkle says she discovered a passion for planning and community development through work with Providence PlayCorps – a partnership involving the Providence Children’s Museum, the Partnership for Providence Parks and the city of Providence. In 2017, she became the coordinator for the Broad Street Regeneration Initiative, spearheaded by the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council to revitalize the corridor linking downtown Pawtucket to Central Falls and Cumberland. “My role involved engaging local businesses, property owners and residents to gather insights for an extensive infrastructure project while seeking further investment opportunities,” she said. “Although we operated similarly to a Main Street program, our lack of official recognition in Rhode Island hindered our efforts.” Learning about Main Street America’s initiatives inspired Finkle to join Grow Smart RI, with the vision of establishing a statewide program that supports initiatives aimed at enhancing local commercial districts. The approach focuses on four key components: commercial growth, design, promotion, and community involvement. While some acknowledge progress in supporting small businesses and funding improvements in main streets, investments aimed at enhancing the capacity of local organizations advocating for these districts have often lagged, Finkle says. “Rhode Islanders are deeply invested in their communities. However, local organizations often pursue their missions from various angles without systematic support,” she said. “A coordinating program aligned with Main Street America can create a cohesive network and implement a proven framework that has empowered countless cities and towns across the country. “Creating vibrant spaces requires intentional efforts,” she said. “Government initiatives alone cannot achieve this.” Approximately 2,000 communities across the nation have adopted the Main Street America approach to revitalize their commercial corridors and town centers. The results seemingly speak for themselves. According to the organization, from 1980 to 2022, Main Street districts nationwide have generated over $101 billion in public and private reinvestment, leading to the establishment of more than 168,693 new businesses, the creation of 746,897 jobs, and the rehabilitation of 325,119 buildings. On average, Main Street programs deliver over $30 in returns for every $1 invested, advocates say. “Everyone loves a vibrant and bustling Main Street. Despite the rise of big-box stores and online shopping, our downtowns remain essential to the economic success and cultural vibrancy of Rhode Island,” said Rep. Arthur Handy, D-Cranston, a primary sponsor of the House legislation. “This legislation will provide local stakeholders already committed to the success of our downtown spaces with additional resources and expertise to support their work, ensuring our diverse cities and towns collaborate toward a thriving Rhode Island.” The challenges posed by suburban sprawl, online shopping and remote work underscore the urgent need for community revitalization. Programs in other states have attracted interest from commercial real estate developers by fostering the environment and economic activity that secure their investments in neighborhoods. “Rather than reinventing the wheel,” the organization can leverage the expertise available through Main Street America and its national network, Finkle said. Over time, Grow Smart aims to engage with groups in all major commercial centers in Rhode Island, fostering partnerships with local governments and stakeholders to nurture successful downtown commercial corridors. Time is of the essence. “In an era marked by political division and social disconnection, the demand for safe, attractive and engaging public spaces is more urgent than ever,” Finkle said.