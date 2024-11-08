A new R.I. investment fund that pays dividends for investors, community

By
-
FUNDMAKER: Jessica David has helped lead the creation of Local Return, the state’s first Diversified Community Investment Fund.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
FUNDMAKER: Jessica David has helped lead the creation of Local Return, the state’s first Diversified Community Investment Fund.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Looking around the Broad Street neighborhood of Central Falls, Jessica David sees more than just a diverse mix of small businesses. There is public art and programming, and cleanup efforts on the nearby Blackstone River. It’s all helping to revitalize a city long saddled with economic turbulence. There’s “a feeling that something is happening,” David

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How to Safeguard Your Network Against AI-Based Cyber Attacks and Threats

Although artificial intelligence has multiple benefits in the workplace, IT leaders should still be aware…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display