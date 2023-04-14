A piece of the action: Local college athletes trying to make a buck after NIL ruling

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

During the hockey season, Providence College player Brett Berard was a busy man. Not only did he power through a grueling 36-game Division I schedule, but there were also countless team meetings, daily practices and endless bus travel to game sites. And, of course, there was the primary reason why he was at PC: the…