Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

As small-business owners clambered to get in on the federal payroll relief program launched in the wake of COVID-19, Anna Mangeni held back. Her business, Nissi Naturals LLC, was in trouble, having lost all its retail and event-related sales when stay-at-home orders took effect in mid-March. But applying through a bank, as the program required,…