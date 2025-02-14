A TIGHT SQUEEZE: R.I. credit unions trying to shake off drastic drop in earnings

By
-
TALKING IT OUT: Sean Daly, center, People’s Credit Union CEO and president, meets with members of his staff at the credit union’s headquarters in Middletown. With Daly is Denise Cole, left, and Cassandra Camara. People’s is among the Rhode Island credit unions that have seen a drop in yearly net income in 2023 and 2024 because of the interest rate environment.  PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN
TALKING IT OUT: Sean Daly, center, People’s Credit Union CEO and president, meets with members of his staff at the credit union’s headquarters in Middletown. With Daly is Denise Cole, left, and Cassandra Camara. People’s is among the Rhode Island credit unions that have seen a drop in yearly net income in 2023 and 2024 because of the interest rate environment.  PBN PHOTO/DAVID HANSEN

It’s times like these that Kathleen C. Orovitz is probably glad she runs a credit union instead of a bank. She’s the CEO and president of Smithfield-based Navigant Credit Union, which has seen a 50% decline in its net income over the last two years. That’s in part because higher interest rates have squeezed Navigant

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display