Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Scott R. Jensen watched helplessly as the number of out-of-work Rhode Islanders soared when COVID-19 hit in March. For months, unemployment claims climbed higher. And with much of the state shut down to prevent the spread of the virus, there wasn’t much the director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training could do to…