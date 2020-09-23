Aaron Maxwell, MD, joins Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist

Aaron Maxwell, MD, has joined Rhode Island Medical Imaging as a radiologist. Dr. Maxwell completed a fellowship, interventional radiology, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY. He did a diagnostic radiology residency at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Brown University-affiliated hospitals and an internship at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, Harvard Medical School/Tufts University School of Medicine, MA. Dr. Maxwell earned a BS degree, honors biochemistry, magna cum laude, from the University of Washington and his MD from The Robert Larner, M.D. College of Medicine at The University of Vermont. His memberships include the American College of Radiology, Radiological Society of North America and the American Roentgen Ray Society.

