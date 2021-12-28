AARP Rhode Island names Mitchell state president

PROVIDENCE – AARP Rhode Island on Tuesday named Shere Strategy Enterprises founder Marcus Mitchell as state president.

He replaces Phil Zarlengo in the volunteer position beginning Jan. 1.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of AARP in Rhode Island and adding [Mitchell’s] experience and expertise to our team is a golden opportunity to grow our volunteer ranks, energize volunteer engagement and lead our executive council,” State Director Catherine Taylor said in a statement.

The volunteer state president serves as the principal AARP volunteer spokesperson and chairs the organization’s state executive council. The president also helps develop the framework for state strategic planning and coordination of AARP activities.

In addition to operating Providence-based Shere, a boutique strategic services company, Mitchell serves on The Miriam Hospital board of trustees; on the board of directors of Grow Smart Rhode Island; is a commissioner on the R.I. Commission for Human Rights and is member of the R.I. Statewide Planning Council.

He is also the founding president of the Providence Community Library and the National Urban League Young Professionals, which has dozens of chapters and thousands of members across the country.

Marcus is also author of the book, “Leadership Secrets: Right in the Heart,” and co-author of more than 15 scientific publications during a 20-year career as a cardiovascular sciences researcher at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals.