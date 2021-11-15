AARP: RI tops nation in nursing home staff vaccinations

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is leading the nation in the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in nursing home staff, according to AARP.

In the Ocean State, 96.7% of people who work at nursing homes are vaccinated, data compiled by the organization shows.

Massachusetts trails slightly at 95.9%, and Connecticut is third with 94.3%. Nationwide, 74% of nursing home workers are vaccinated.

“What we’ve accomplished here in Rhode Island – a truly remarkable achievement – shows that high rates of vaccination among nursing home staff are attainable,” said Catherine Taylor, state director of AARP, which serves more than 132,000 Rhode Island members age 50 and older. “More than a year and a half into the pandemic, COVID-19 continues its assault on nursing homes. Increasing vaccination rates among nursing home residents and staff is key to protecting our loved ones and getting the pandemic under control.”

The latest data available from AARP shows that COVID-19 infection rates decreased at Rhode Island nursing homes from mid-September through mid-October.

Cases in nursing home residents fell from a rate of 1.14 per 100 residents to .64 during that time period, and infections in staff decreased from 1.59 per 100 to .96 by the middle of October.

