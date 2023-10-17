Abbott-Action, Inc. Welcomes Jim Orenberg as Account Executive

Abbott-Action, a top corrugated packaging and display manufacturer, welcomes Jim Orenberg as their new Account Executive.

Jim boasts an impressive 25+ year career in the corrugated industry marked by innovative solutions, expanded product expertise, and exceptional customer relationships. His well-deserved reputation as an expert in corrugated packaging and display solutions is underpinned by his extensive industry knowledge and achievements.

In his new role, Jim is set to play a pivotal part in driving Abbott-Action’s growth and success, overseeing strategic account management, business development, customer engagement, and providing innovative solutions. His dedication, expertise, and passion for the corrugated industry solidify his position as an invaluable asset to team.