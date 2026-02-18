TOPICS
Abouzeid succeeds Patrick Wholey, who now heads Nexstar’s Washington D.C. affiliate, WDCW-TV CW 50, per company spokesman Gary Weitman.
A former news director at WPRI from 2002 until 2012, Abouzeid returns to the Providence station with prior experience in local television management and newsroom operations.His appointment comes at a time when the station continues coverage of the recent ice rink shooting in Pawtucket that left three people dead and three others wounded. Abouzeid previously held leadership roles at WIVB-TV CBS 4 in Buffalo, N.Y., WDTN-TV NBC 2 in Dayton, Ohio, and a prior tenure as managing editor at WHDH-TV NBC 7 in Boston. WPRI-TV CBS 12, part of the Nexstar Media Group portfolio, is one of the state’s major broadcast stations, alongside sister station WNAC-TV Fox 64. Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.