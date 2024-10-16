Access/RI calls for public input before online court records update

PROVIDENCE – As Rhode Island gears up to launch a publicly accessible online court records database next year, the Access/RI coalition is calling for public comment amid concerns with the state’s chosen software partner.

The state’s chosen database system, re:Search by Tyler Technologies, has raised alarm among members of Access/RI, an organization composed of local newsrooms, civil rights groups and organizations focused on democracy.

The coalition reports that it recently surveyed other states that use re:Search and other Tyler technologies, and found “numerous complications,” such as recurring error messages, “unduly” restricted access to certain public information deemed sensitive, and file formats that don’t allow searching within document texts.

“While we applaud the court’s intentions and look forward to increased accessibility to court records, we are unaware of any public hearing or other opportunity to provide guidance on how this system could best be implemented,” the New England First Amendment Coalition, an Access/RI member, wrote in an Oct. 1 letter to the state judiciary on behalf of the group’s broader membership. “Please consider this a request to provide that opportunity. Members of the public and organizations like ours can share important guidance on how the new system could be successfully launched and done so in a way that maximizes transparency.”

The R.I. Judiciary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alongside the New England First Amendment Coalition, Access/RI members include Common Cause Rhode Island, American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc., the R.I. Press Association and the Rhode Island League of Women Voters.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.