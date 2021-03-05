Accountants fielding deluge of rescue calls

EXTRA BUSY: Laura Yalanis, a CPA and partner of the tax services group for Kahn, Litwin, Renza & Co. Ltd., says the increasing complexity of tax laws, particularly in the wake of pandemic aid, has increased requests for help from tax filers. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Accountants never really go out of style, but after a year of pandemic, they’re having a moment in the spotlight. Between federal tax law changes, new programs designed to help small businesses and a crush of people with new complexities in their personal finances, more people are running for professional help in preparing taxes. More…
