Accounting firms trying to make sense of big data

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Accounting is inherently a data-driven profession. Spreadsheets laden with numbers from financial reports and tax filings are staples of the profession. But transitioning from a paper-heavy approach to one driven by digital tools, with sophisticated technology to generate deeper insights from those reams of data, has been a struggle for many smaller firms, exacerbated by…