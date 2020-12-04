Accounting firms trying to make sense of big data

By
-
GETTING AHEAD: Andrew Parrish, CEO and president of Diligentiam, says it’s crucial for accounting firms to get training in data analytics.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
GETTING AHEAD: Andrew Parrish, CEO and president of Diligentiam, says it’s crucial for accounting firms to get training in data analytics.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Accounting is inherently a data-driven profession. Spreadsheets laden with numbers from financial reports and tax filings are staples of the profession. But transitioning from a paper-heavy approach to one driven by digital tools, with sophisticated technology to generate deeper insights from those reams of data, has been a struggle for many smaller firms, exacerbated by…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display