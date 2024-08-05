Achin named CEO, president of Mentor Rhode Island

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Jeanine Achin has been named CEO and president of Mentor Rhode Island: The RI Mentoring Partnership Inc., a nonprofit providing mentoring services and programming for youths around the state. “After a thorough search, we know Jeanine is the right person to lead Mentor Rhode Island into the future,” Brendan Ahearn, chairman of the

WARWICK –

Jeanine Achin has been named CEO and president of Mentor Rhode Island: The RI Mentoring Partnership Inc., a nonprofit providing mentoring services and programming for youths around the state.

“After a thorough search, we know Jeanine is the right person to lead Mentor Rhode Island into the future,” Brendan Ahearn, chairman of the board of directors, said in announcing the appointment on Monday. “The depth and breadth of Jeanine’s experience in youth-focused nonprofits makes her supremely well-qualified to provide the innovative and visionary leadership MENTOR Rhode Island needs to achieve our number one goal of providing responsible adult mentorship to all R.I. kids in need.”

Achin succeeds longtime Mentor Rhode Island President and CEO Jo-Ann Schofield, who stepped down in September 2023 after working for the organization for 26 years, including 10 as its leader, to become resource director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick.

Marc Mainville, who served as the interim CEO during the selection process, will resume his duties as chief of operations for Mentor Rhode Island.

“I have always been passionate about youth development,” Achin said, “and I am dedicated to Mentor Rhode Island’s belief that every individual can expand their possibilities through supportive caring relationships. I am thrilled to have joined the Mentor Rhode Island team.”

Achin previously served as chief operations officer for the YMCA of Pawtucket since 2017. Before that, she was the executive director of the YMCA Southcoast in Swansea and the district executive director for the Greater Providence YMCA. She has been actively involved in statewide committees and served as president of the Rotary Club of East Providence and Seekonk. Currently, she serves on the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative steering committee.

Achin, who earned her master’s degree in human services and bachelor’s in health, recreation and physical education from Springfield College in Springfield, Mass., is a certified business coach and consultant.