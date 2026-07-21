ACLU calls on municipalities to beef up public meeting policies

PROVIDENCE – The state’s Open Meetings Act says that deliberations by local elected officials “be performed in an open and public manner.”
However, according to a report
issued Tuesday by the ACLU of Rhode Island Inc., progress toward increasing virtual access to the people's business – which became a mainstay in many cities and towns during the Covid era – has been "insufficient."
An update to the organization's 2023 analysis detailing the virtual meeting policies across the state, such as whether meetings are livestreamed and recorded, whether there are links to agenda item documents online, and whether remote participation is provided for the public.
According to the ACLU, no councils or school committees have improved their policies since 2023 and only 11 city and town councils and two school committees met all four standards of criteria. Two town councils and three school committees met none of them.
Of Rhode Island's 39 cities and towns, 34 continue to livestream and archive their meetings in some form. Slightly more than half of the school committees post their agenda packets online before meetings. And only one-third of the state’s city and town councils and 12% of school committees allow for remote participation in public comment periods during meetings.
Six city and town councils fail to include an online link to an agenda packet in public notices or to the documents being discussed at the meeting, according to the survey, including Central Falls, Exeter, Foster, Glocester, Hopkinton and West Greenwich.
Zoe Chakoian, communications associate and the report's author, said “The importance of allowing residents to follow what’s happening in their communities and have a voice even if they cannot physically be at meetings, cannot be overstated.”
“If we have learned anything since 2020, it’s that virtual access is possible for every council and committee to offer should they choose to,” she said.
The report notes that given modern technology and the fact that 13 public bodies currently engage in all of these practices "demonstrates that these are very feasible goals."
ACLU Executive Director Steven Brown said that if the decisions made by the public bodies that "markedly affect residents’ lives every day" are not easily accessible, then constituents in those communities failing to meet these standards should "demand them from their elected representatives.”
“At the very least, there is simply no excuse in this day and age for any of these public bodies to fail to livestream or record their meetings or post their agenda packets online,” he said.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.