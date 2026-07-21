ACLU calls on municipalities to beef up public meeting policies

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THE ACLU OF RHODE ISLAND INC. has issued a report detailing the virtual meeting policies of every city and town council and school committee across the state, urging municipalities and school districts to take steps to ensure their meetings are fully remotely accessible.

PROVIDENCE – The state’s Open Meetings Act says that deliberations by local elected officials “be performed in an open and public manner.” However, according to a report issued Tuesday by the ACLU of Rhode Island Inc., progress toward increasing virtual access to the people’s business – which became a mainstay in many cities and towns

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