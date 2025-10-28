ACLU files lawsuit against McKee for denying protesters access to Statehouse rotunda

By
-
ATTORNEYS FOR THE ACLU OF RHODE ISLAND have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Daniel J. McKee on behalf of activists who were denied access to the Statehouse and threatened with arrest prior to the annual State of the State address in January. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Daniel J. McKee and several members of his administration for denying access in January to activists who were planning a rally during the annual State of the State address. Filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Expanding Access, Advancing Care

At South County Health, access to exceptional healthcare is more than a mission — it’s…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR