PROVIDENCE – The American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Inc. has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Daniel J. McKee and several members of his administration for denying access in January to activists who were planning a rally during the annual State of the State address. Filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island,

ACLU files lawsuit against McKee for denying protesters access to Statehouse rotunda

Filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, the lawsuit contends that Harrison Tuttle, then president of the Rhode Island Black Lives Matter PAC, along with local groups, including the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project, was threatened with arrest and barred from entering the Statehouse rotunda while others were allowed access to the same areas.

While the plaintiffs were redirected to the "less visible" Bell Room, the

rotunda was closed off by police, who posted a sign reserving it from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The complaint alleges

that state and capitol police were acting on orders from McKee's office.

Steven Brown, executive director for the Rhode Island ACLU, said a previous lawsuit brought by the organization 50 years ago set a precedent that the rotunda was to be an open public forum for the expression of political speech and

has since "served as the epicenter for Rhode Islanders to peacefully express their views to state leaders and the public."

"This lawsuit is designed to ensure that it remains that way," he said.

Attorneys for the ACLU argue that the actions were designed to suppress the protesters' First Amendment rights. Along with damages and attorney fees, the lawsuit seeks a declaratory judgment that constitutional rights were violated and requests a permanent injunction against McKee and others from restricting peaceful gatherings based on the content of speech.

Lynette Labinger, ACLU cooperating attorney, said the U.S. Constitution's prohibition against state and federal government from interfering with the public’s speech, rights to assembly and to petitions for a redress of grievances are

"the hallmark of our most cherished civil rights."

“But it is not communication if no one receives it," she said.

Plaintiff Eric Hirsch, executive director of R

hode Island Homeless Advocacy Project who has attended dozens of rallies in support of the homeless population,

said he was "shocked” to see the rotunda roped off when he arrived.

“This is unacceptable," he said.

A spokesperson for McKee did not immediately return a call seeking comment.