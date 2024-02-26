ACLU files statewide open records request after report cites discriminatory police training

TOPICS
The report provides dozens of examples of discriminatory conduct, including an instructor flashing a photo of a monkey while telling participants about his interaction with a 75-year-old Black man, and instructors’ use of words such as “retard” and “bitch” in describing people. The conference also provided attendees a “Reasonable Suspicion Factors Checklist” that listed completely innocent behavior as grounds for pulling over drivers, such as drivers and passengers conversing but looking forward instead of at each other, and motorists indicating turns “way too soon” or “[w]aiting until the very end to turn signal on.”“The New Jersey report is eye-opening and extraordinarily disturbing. Rhode Islanders deserve to know which police departments sent officers, however unwittingly, to learn how to engage in unconstitutional traffic stops and searches, and whether steps will be taken to retrain them,” said ACLU of Rhode Island Executive director Steven Brown. “This revelation only highlights the crucial need for the General Assembly to reinstate the law mandating the collection and review of traffic stop and search data, passage of which has been stymied by law enforcement for four years despite the clear need for its revival.” Rhode Island was among the states listed that paid for officers to attend one or more of these trainings, but the report did not indicate how many or which police departments had done so. The ACLU last week sent a letter to the R.I. Police Officers Commission on Standards and Training, asking for the panel to “determine which police departments paid for and sent officers to any of this company’s trainings, to make the results of your investigation public, and to take affirmative steps to retrain any officers who attended the seminars and were provided improper and unconstitutional training.” However, the commission demurred, claiming such an investigation was out of its jurisdiction, prompting the ACLU’s open-records requests to 39 police departments to find out which of them participated.