Active listening builds trust

No one ever signs up for a course called Listening 101. Like many of life’s important lessons, it isn’t offered in a classroom. Yet listening is a skill that none of us can afford to overlook, whether you are managing toddlers at home or leading in a boardroom. As a college president, I quickly realized that while many people are eager to hear what I have to say, the real value often lies in what they have to say to me. When I joined Bristol Community College, one of the most meaningful steps I took was launching President’s Open Office Hours. Some raised thoughtful concerns, and for understandable reasons, suggested this might not be the best idea. Direct access to the president may feel like it is bypassing proper channels. At the same time, you cannot truly understand what a community needs by simply nodding and smiling in the hallway. Active listening takes humility. It is not about sitting quietly while your mind is elsewhere; it requires being fully present, engaged and genuinely invested. It’s the difference between expressing, “I hear you,” and communicating, “I understand you.” These office hours have strengthened communication and built trust throughout the college community. The secret sauce? Stop talking (yes, even presidents need to zip it), make eye contact with intention, and listen as though the answer to a million-dollar question is about to be revealed because sometimes, it is.