Activists won’t abandon payday lending fight

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

It has not been a lucky year for Georgina Paulino. The Westerly resident’s partner was injured and is out of work. The care of her mother, a dialysis patient, has fallen solely on her. Her income as a full-time employee at a traumatic brain injury facility doesn’t always cover her monthly expenses. Paulino moved from…