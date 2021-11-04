Acushnet reports $39.3M profit in Q3

FAIRHAVEN – Acushnet Holdings Corp. earned a profit of $39.3 million in the third quarter, or 52 cents per diluted share, a decline from $64 million one year prior, or 85 cents per share, the company reported Thursday.

The parent company of the Titleist and FootJoy golf brands said that quarterly revenue totaled $521.6 million, a rise from $482.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

“The company delivered a strong third quarter performance, with sales growth versus both last year and pre-pandemic 2019 levels, despite being constrained by supply chain disruptions across all of our segments,” said David Maher, Acushnet’s president and CEO.

The company said that sales of Titleist golf balls totaled $167.2 million in the quarter, a decline from $170.1 million one year prior.

Titleist golf club sales increased 12.3% year over year to $135.6 million.

Titleist golf wear sales totaled $46.6 million, a rise of 5.2% from one year prior.

Foot Joy golf wear sales totaled $137.9 million, a rise from $116 million one year prior.

“Our golf ball segment performed well against difficult year-over-year comparisons with robust demand across all models and markets,” said Maher. “Double-digit growth in our Titleist club and FootJoy golf wear segments were fueled by our next-generation T-Series irons, continued success of our TSi metals and innovative new FootJoy footwear and apparel products. Our KJUS golf business continues to flourish both in the United States and Europe.”

Sales were said to have risen in all of Acushnet’s markets, including a 4.2% rise in the United States, a 23.3% increase in South Korea, a 13.2% rise in Japan and a 5.4% rise in sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Sales in the rest of the world rose 9.4% in that time.

Maher noted that the company anticipates that supply chain disruption will continue into the fourth quarter and into 2022.

Despite this, the company is raising its 2021 guidance and is expanding a $100 million share repurchase program to $200 million, Maher said.