Adams turns family pastime into next business venture

By
-
RHODY PUZZLES: Sam White, left, lead designer, and Jerauld Adams, owner, make puzzles with unique, Rhode Island-inspired designs at their Pawtucket manufacturing company Hope Puzzles LLC. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
RHODY PUZZLES: Sam White, left, lead designer, and Jerauld Adams, owner, make puzzles with unique, Rhode Island-inspired designs at their Pawtucket manufacturing company Hope Puzzles LLC. PBN PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
Jerauld Adams spent a lot of time poring over puzzles during the early days of the pandemic. Soon after, he decided to turn his newfound family pastime into his next business: Hope Puzzles LLC, a puzzle design and manufacturing company in Pawtucket that emphasizes quality and unique, Rhode Island-inspired designs. The puzzles are “heirloom quality,”…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display