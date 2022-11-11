Adams turns family pastime into next business venture

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Jerauld Adams spent a lot of time poring over puzzles during the early days of the pandemic. Soon after, he decided to turn his newfound family pastime into his next business: Hope Puzzles LLC, a puzzle design and manufacturing company in Pawtucket that emphasizes quality and unique, Rhode Island-inspired designs. The puzzles are “heirloom quality,”…