Adaptive model allows Gilbane to continually innovate

PBN 2021 Innovative Companies Awards

Architecture, Construction & Engineering: Gilbane Building Co.

Gilbane Building Co. is breaking ground. The company has “systems and processes and governance, but there’s room to color outside the lines,” said Kelly Benedict, vice president.

The Providence-based organization with 46 offices worldwide counts several initiatives as among its most innovative and transformative. There’s the Innovation Council, a group of company leaders from across the organization’s departments that support and make decisions about cultural change and innovation on a companywide level; the Innovation Accelerator, an idea generator incubator consisting of five stages that includes partaking in project experiments; and the Idea Inventory, a digital portfolio of ideas that provides employees with greater transparency about the ideas that are being pursued, which stages the ideas are in and why certain ideas are no longer working.

Innovation at Gilbane is a “shared value for our stakeholders, our clients and our people. And it’s purposely broad because it’s holistic,” Benedict said.

Gilbane has taken its innovative approaches to local projects as well. In August, the company completed renovations to Lincoln High School. In March, Gilbane began providing construction management services for East Providence High School, a project that is scheduled to be completed in August 2022. Outside of Rhode Island, Gilbane in July won the 2021 Student Housing Business Innovator Award for Best Packaging and Offering of Amenities for a mixed-use housing development for Arizona State University, building a climbing wall, swimming pool and spa for students.

According to Benedict, Gilbane promotes a work culture of collaboration and innovation. “Knowing that the work effort that you put together to present it to some people and say, ‘Hey, what do you guys think about this, does this fit?’ It’s just so rewarding. So, I guess that’s the entrepreneurship,” Benedict said. “And I like processes and systems. And I like to have that operating model, but to also be able to shift when we need to shift and be agile when we need to be agile.”