Additional $1.4M issued to nonprofits from COVID-19 Response Fund

By
-
AND ADDITIONAL $1.4 million in grants were issued to 51 nonprofit organizations through the COVID-19 Response Fund, created by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation.
AND ADDITIONAL $1.4 million in grants were issued to 51 nonprofit organizations through the COVID-19 Response Fund, created by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation.

PROVIDENCE – An additional $1.4 million was issued to 51 local nonprofit organizations through the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The fund was established in mid-March to help nonprofits assist Rhode Islanders who have been affected by the pandemic with food, housing and health care – including using funds to purchase personal protective equipment. To date, the fund has raised $8.3 million and grants were distributed to 181 organizations. Grants in this latest round ranged from $10,000 to $75,000, the foundation said.

Organizations that received grant funding in this latest round are:

  • 134 Collaborative
  • AccessPoint RI
  • Aging Well Inc.
  • AIDS Care Ocean State
  • Aldersbridge Communities
  • Ballou Home for the Aged
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence
  • Cape Verdean American Community Development of Rhode Island
  • Care New England Health System
  • Center for Southeast Asians
  • Christian Community Church of RI
  • Church Community Housing Corp.
  • CODAC Behavioral Healthcare
  • Communities for People Inc.
  • Call Off Your Old Tired Ethics Rhode Island
  • Direct Action for Rights and Equality
  • Day One
  • East Bay Food Pantry Inc.
  • Esperanza-Hope
  • Farm Fresh Rhode Island
  • Federal Hill House Association
  • Guatemision
  • Hallworth House
  • Hope’s Harvest Rhode Island
  • Housing Network of Rhode Island
  • MAE Organization Inc.
  • Man Up Inc.
  • Marieville Neighborhood Partnership
  • McAuley Ministries
  • NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley
  • Newport Hospital
  • Newport Working Cities
  • ONE Neighborhood Builders
  • Project Undercover Inc.
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Rhode Island Legal Services Inc.
  • Saint Antoine Community
  • Saint Elizabeth Community
  • San Miguel School
  • SISTA Fire
  • Smithfield YMCA
  • The Miriam Hospital
  • The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force Inc.
  • The Salvation Army
  • Tockwotton Home
  • Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice
  • Washington Park Citizens’ Association Inc.
  • West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.
  • YMCA of Greater Providence
  • YouthBuild Preparatory Academy

Donations to the fund are still being accepted via the United Way’s website or the Rhode Island Foundation’s website.

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR