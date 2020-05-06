Additional $1.4M issued to nonprofits from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – An additional $1.4 million was issued to 51 local nonprofit organizations through the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Wednesday.
The fund was established in mid-March to help nonprofits assist Rhode Islanders who have been affected by the pandemic with food, housing and health care – including using funds to purchase personal protective equipment. To date, the fund has raised $8.3 million and grants were distributed to 181 organizations. Grants in this latest round ranged from $10,000 to $75,000, the foundation said.
Organizations that received grant funding in this latest round are:
- 134 Collaborative
- AccessPoint RI
- Aging Well Inc.
- AIDS Care Ocean State
- Aldersbridge Communities
- Ballou Home for the Aged
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence
- Cape Verdean American Community Development of Rhode Island
- Care New England Health System
- Center for Southeast Asians
- Christian Community Church of RI
- Church Community Housing Corp.
- CODAC Behavioral Healthcare
- Communities for People Inc.
- Call Off Your Old Tired Ethics Rhode Island
- Direct Action for Rights and Equality
- Day One
- East Bay Food Pantry Inc.
- Esperanza-Hope
- Farm Fresh Rhode Island
- Federal Hill House Association
- Guatemision
- Hallworth House
- Hope’s Harvest Rhode Island
- Housing Network of Rhode Island
- MAE Organization Inc.
- Man Up Inc.
- Marieville Neighborhood Partnership
- McAuley Ministries
- NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley
- Newport Hospital
- Newport Working Cities
- ONE Neighborhood Builders
- Project Undercover Inc.
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Rhode Island Legal Services Inc.
- Saint Antoine Community
- Saint Elizabeth Community
- San Miguel School
- SISTA Fire
- Smithfield YMCA
- The Miriam Hospital
- The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force Inc.
- The Salvation Army
- Tockwotton Home
- Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice
- Washington Park Citizens’ Association Inc.
- West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.
- YMCA of Greater Providence
- YouthBuild Preparatory Academy
Donations to the fund are still being accepted via the United Way’s website or the Rhode Island Foundation’s website.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.