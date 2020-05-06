Additional $1.4M issued to nonprofits from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – An additional $1.4 million was issued to 51 local nonprofit organizations through the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Wednesday.

The fund was established in mid-March to help nonprofits assist Rhode Islanders who have been affected by the pandemic with food, housing and health care – including using funds to purchase personal protective equipment. To date, the fund has raised $8.3 million and grants were distributed to 181 organizations. Grants in this latest round ranged from $10,000 to $75,000, the foundation said.

Organizations that received grant funding in this latest round are:

134 Collaborative

AccessPoint RI

Aging Well Inc.

AIDS Care Ocean State

Aldersbridge Communities

Ballou Home for the Aged

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

Cape Verdean American Community Development of Rhode Island

Care New England Health System

Center for Southeast Asians

Christian Community Church of RI

Church Community Housing Corp.

CODAC Behavioral Healthcare

Communities for People Inc.

Call Off Your Old Tired Ethics Rhode Island

Direct Action for Rights and Equality

Day One

East Bay Food Pantry Inc.

Esperanza-Hope

Farm Fresh Rhode Island

Federal Hill House Association

Guatemision

Hallworth House

Hope’s Harvest Rhode Island

Housing Network of Rhode Island

MAE Organization Inc.

Man Up Inc.

Marieville Neighborhood Partnership

McAuley Ministries

NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley

Newport Hospital

Newport Working Cities

ONE Neighborhood Builders

Project Undercover Inc.

Rhode Island Hospital

Rhode Island Legal Services Inc.

Saint Antoine Community

Saint Elizabeth Community

San Miguel School

SISTA Fire

Smithfield YMCA

The Miriam Hospital

The Rhode Island Minority Elder Task Force Inc.

The Salvation Army

Tockwotton Home

Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice

Washington Park Citizens’ Association Inc.

West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.

YMCA of Greater Providence

YouthBuild Preparatory Academy

Donations to the fund are still being accepted via the United Way’s website or the Rhode Island Foundation’s website.

