Additional $2.1M awarded to nonprofits from COVID-19 response fund

AN ADDITIONAL $2.1 MILLION was awarded to local nonprofits from the COVID-19 Response Fund created by the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation.
PROVIDENCE – Another $2.1 million in grants were awarded to 54 local nonprofits and schools from the United Way of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund, the two organizations announced Monday.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $75,000, the organizations said, and will help nonprofits provide food, housing and health care to Rhode Islanders who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the fund – launched in mid-March – has raised $5.7 million and is continuing to accept donations by visiting the Rhode Island Foundations designated COVID-19 Response Fund website or on the United Way’s website.

The nonprofits that received funding in this latest round are:

  • Amenity Aid
  • Arc of Bristol County
  • Bethany Home of Rhode Island
  • Better Lives Rhode Island
  • Capital City Community Centers
  • Catholic Social Services of RI
  • Children’s Friend
  • Community Care Alliance
  • Cowden Street Collaborative/Segue Institute for Learning
  • Crossroads Rhode Island
  • DaVinci Center for Community Progress
  • Easter Seals Rhode Island
  • Foster Forward
  • Fuerza Laboral
  • George Wiley Center
  • Good Neighbors Inc.
  • Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association
  • House of Hope Community Development Corp.
  • Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center
  • Jonnycake Center of Westerly
  • New Bridges for Haitian Success
  • Nueva Generacion Cristiana Church
  • Ocean Tides
  • PACE Rhode Island
  • Parent Support Network of Rhode Island
  • Phoenix House New England
  • Providence Youth Student Movement
  • Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need
  • Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence
  • Rhode Island College
  • Rhode Island Disaster Medical Assistance Team
  • RI Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts
  • Ronald McDonald House of Providence
  • Saint Clare Home
  • Silver Lake Community Center
  • South County Health
  • Southern Rhode Island Volunteers
  • SouthPointe Christian Church
  • Southside Community Land Trust
  • Mary’s Home for Children
  • Success Training Center
  • SWAP Inc.
  • Tamarisk Inc.
  • Teen Challenge
  • The Autism Project
  • Thrive Behavioral Health
  • Turning Around Ministries Inc.
  • University of Rhode Island Foundation
  • Woman Development Institute
  • Year Up Inc.
  • YMCA of Pawtucket

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

