Additional $2.1M awarded to nonprofits from COVID-19 response fund

PROVIDENCE – Another $2.1 million in grants were awarded to 54 local nonprofits and schools from the United Way of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund, the two organizations announced Monday.
The grants ranged from $10,000 to $75,000, the organizations said, and will help nonprofits provide food, housing and health care to Rhode Islanders who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the fund – launched in mid-March – has raised $5.7 million and is continuing to accept donations by visiting the Rhode Island Foundations designated COVID-19 Response Fund website or on the United Way’s website.
The nonprofits that received funding in this latest round are:
- Amenity Aid
- Arc of Bristol County
- Bethany Home of Rhode Island
- Better Lives Rhode Island
- Capital City Community Centers
- Catholic Social Services of RI
- Children’s Friend
- Community Care Alliance
- Cowden Street Collaborative/Segue Institute for Learning
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- DaVinci Center for Community Progress
- Easter Seals Rhode Island
- Foster Forward
- Fuerza Laboral
- George Wiley Center
- Good Neighbors Inc.
- Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association
- House of Hope Community Development Corp.
- Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center
- Jonnycake Center of Westerly
- New Bridges for Haitian Success
- Nueva Generacion Cristiana Church
- Ocean Tides
- PACE Rhode Island
- Parent Support Network of Rhode Island
- Phoenix House New England
- Providence Youth Student Movement
- Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need
- Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence
- Rhode Island College
- Rhode Island Disaster Medical Assistance Team
- RI Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts
- Ronald McDonald House of Providence
- Saint Clare Home
- Silver Lake Community Center
- South County Health
- Southern Rhode Island Volunteers
- SouthPointe Christian Church
- Southside Community Land Trust
- Mary’s Home for Children
- Success Training Center
- SWAP Inc.
- Tamarisk Inc.
- Teen Challenge
- The Autism Project
- Thrive Behavioral Health
- Turning Around Ministries Inc.
- University of Rhode Island Foundation
- Woman Development Institute
- Year Up Inc.
- YMCA of Pawtucket
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
