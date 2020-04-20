Additional $2.1M awarded to nonprofits from COVID-19 response fund

PROVIDENCE – Another $2.1 million in grants were awarded to 54 local nonprofits and schools from the United Way of Rhode Island and Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund, the two organizations announced Monday.

The grants ranged from $10,000 to $75,000, the organizations said, and will help nonprofits provide food, housing and health care to Rhode Islanders who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To date, the fund – launched in mid-March – has raised $5.7 million and is continuing to accept donations by visiting the Rhode Island Foundations designated COVID-19 Response Fund website or on the United Way’s website.

The nonprofits that received funding in this latest round are:

Amenity Aid

Arc of Bristol County

Bethany Home of Rhode Island

Better Lives Rhode Island

Capital City Community Centers

Catholic Social Services of RI

Children’s Friend

Community Care Alliance

Cowden Street Collaborative/Segue Institute for Learning

Crossroads Rhode Island

DaVinci Center for Community Progress

Easter Seals Rhode Island

Foster Forward

Fuerza Laboral

George Wiley Center

Good Neighbors Inc.

Historic Metcalf-Franklin Farm Preservation Association

House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center

Jonnycake Center of Westerly

New Bridges for Haitian Success

Nueva Generacion Cristiana Church

Ocean Tides

PACE Rhode Island

Parent Support Network of Rhode Island

Phoenix House New England

Providence Youth Student Movement

Rhode Island Center Assisting those in Need

Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Rhode Island College

Rhode Island Disaster Medical Assistance Team

RI Communities for Addiction Recovery Efforts

Ronald McDonald House of Providence

Saint Clare Home

Silver Lake Community Center

South County Health

Southern Rhode Island Volunteers

SouthPointe Christian Church

Southside Community Land Trust

Mary’s Home for Children

Success Training Center

SWAP Inc.

Tamarisk Inc.

Teen Challenge

The Autism Project

Thrive Behavioral Health

Turning Around Ministries Inc.

University of Rhode Island Foundation

Woman Development Institute

Year Up Inc.

YMCA of Pawtucket

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

