Addressing one crisis while preparing for the next one

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CONNECTING THE DOTS: Kyle Bennett, chief policy and impact officer at United Way Rhode Island Inc., works to make sure the organization can make the right connections to best fill the gap in services left by federal funding decisions.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
CONNECTING THE DOTS: Kyle Bennett, chief policy and impact officer at United Way Rhode Island Inc., works to make sure the organization can make the right connections to best fill the gap in services left by federal funding decisions.  PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES: Kyle Bennett United Way of Rhode Island Inc. chief policy and impact officer Kyle Bennett, the chief policy and impact officer at United Way of Rhode Island Inc., has led a long career at the organization. Throughout the two decades he has spent at United Way, he has

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