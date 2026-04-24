Addressing one crisis while preparing for the next one

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards

NONPROFITS/SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCIES:

United Way of Rhode Island Inc. chief policy and impact officerKyle Bennett, the chief policy and impact officer at United Way of Rhode Island Inc., has led a long career at the organization. Throughout the two decades he has spent at United Way, he has been able to see transformative change from both a systemic perspective and that of community members. “We don’t just address the symptoms. I think we work on the system. From legislative advocacy and policy design to coalition building, we help to move short-term relief to long-term structural change,” Bennett said. “But at the same time, we’re working on the ground. We invest in programs. We partner with communities. We help individuals who walk through the door.” The doors at United Way of Rhode Island admit more than 2,000 people per year, Bennett said. Some seek help with enrollment in government assistance programs like Medicare, Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and more. Others look for employment opportunities through workforce development programs. “We really try to make sure that we are both strategic and on the ground to deliver that structural change, but real impact with people,” Bennett said. “Our presence helps to shape culture, not just outcomes. For me, I try to bridge strategy, community and policy to create real, lasting change for Rhode Island.” The past year has tested the resilience of the community, as well as the capacity of the resources meant to help Rhode Islanders. Gaps in services created by the whims of Washington, D.C., politics made the work of United Way particularly strenuous in the past year. For instance, last November, Gov. Daniel J. McKee estimated that more than 40,000 state residents were facing higher health insurance premiums due to a lapse in health programs’ premium tax credits. More than 13,000 Rhode Islanders could have lost their insurance altogether, McKee said at the time. “We’ve seen an attack on the American people. Here in Rhode Island, what that looks like is an attack on investments in affordable housing, health care, food access and simply having a place to call home,” Bennett said. “So I think our impact here is helping one household at a time. To every person who comes to the front door or calls us at 211, we are able to receive them with dignity and respect, and that entails getting the services they need to live the life that is promised to them.” Bennett’s contributions to making United Way a place for Rhode Islanders to access said services include making sure the organization can make the right connections. “Making sure that we’re bringing the right partners to the table who’ve been able to make decisions that not only respond to the crisis at hand but prepare us for an impending crisis,” Bennett said. Last year, Bennett and a colleague at United Way worried about the potential loss of SNAP benefits for thousands of Rhode Island families as the federal government approached a potential shutdown in the fall. “We began partnering with those who are closest to the situation; Rhode Island Community Food Bank, the food pantries, the Rhode Island Food Policy Council, the Rhode Island Department of Human Services and all departments that we know are at the table,” Bennett said. When the government shut down in October, families began to lose benefits, Bennett said. The coalition of partners United Way had gathered came together to fundraise to create capacity for the food pantries. “We helped to prompt and support their request to the governor to receive additional funding that supported households with small children,” Bennett said. “We were able to make a difference in a short amount of time because we were planning for it and were able to execute in a way that was reasonable, was impactful and measurable.”