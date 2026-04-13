(add)ventures Welcomes Jeff Connors as New Chief Growth Officer

(add)ventures, an independent, strategy and creative agency has hired Jeff Connors as its chief growth officer. Connors will lead the agency’s global growth strategy, including business development, client partnerships and the expansion of integrated offerings. He brings more than 25 years of experience from Kraft Sports + Entertainment and the New England Patriots, where he held senior leadership roles across sales, marketing and fan engagement. During his tenure, he contributed to the development of premium experiences and long-term customer relationship strategies. In his new role, Jeff will focus on helping clients maximize the value of sports and brand partnerships while supporting the agency’s continued global expansion.