Adler Pollock & Sheehan Announces Promotions of Four New Shareholders

AP&S is proud to announce these well-deserved elevations.

Kelly A. Kincaid, Shareholder

Kelly is a key member of the firm’s litigation group. Her practice includes assisting clients in a variety of civil matters including disputes involving personal injury, wrongful death, product liability, toxic torts, and premises liability actions. Kelly has experience representing individuals and businesses before state and federal courts.

Kristin N. Matsko, Shareholder

Kristin, Chair of the firm’s Trusts & Estates Group, counsels individuals and fiduciaries on a wide variety of trusts and estates matters. Her practice areas include estate planning, estate and trust administration, Medicaid-planning and elder law, guardianships, and special needs planning. Kristin collaborates with other attorneys in the firm’s Litigation Group on will contests, claims of undue influence, breach of fiduciary duty and contested guardianships.

Kristen R. Souza, Shareholder

Kristen’s practice concentrates primarily on toxic tort, insurance coverage, and product liability disputes. Kristen handles complex multi-party litigation matters for clients in numerous jurisdictions in New England and has served on national asbestos litigation defense teams. Kristen utilizes her strong researching, writing and analytical skills to provide her clients with effective and efficient representation. Kristen received her J.D. from New England School of Law and her B.S. from Northeastern University

Kathryn S. Windsor, Shareholder

Kathryn is Chair of the firm’s Tax Group and represents clients in a variety of tax law matters. Her practice areas include corporate tax, partnership tax, trusts and estates, federal and state tax resolution, self-directed IRAs and tax-exempt entities. Kathryn’s other practice areas include capital gains planning, tax credit and incentive programs, business succession planning, bankruptcy tax law, and various other types of tax planning and tax law.

