Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Angel Tavares, the 37th Mayor of Providence, to the Firm

Angel will be focusing his practice on civil, commercial, and government litigation, municipal restructuring, public finance, pensions, and public infrastructure.

Robert Brooks, Managing Partner said “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Angel to our firm. Angel’s extensive government experience, his legal and communication skills, and his network of contacts make him a valuable addition to our team. We believe that Angel will contribute greatly to the success of our firm.”

Angel served as the Mayor of Providence, Rhode Island, from 2011 to 2015. As mayor, he led a city government with 5700 employees and a budget of $678 million and is credited with saving the city from the brink of bankruptcy.