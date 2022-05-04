Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Christopher J. Yagoobian

Chris has joined the firm’s litigation group where his practice will focus on assisting clients in a wide range of civil matters.

Chris has extensive experience representing lawyers, insurance agents, accountants, design professionals, skilled nursing facilities, and other professionals in all aspects of litigation in addition to experience handling construction defect, products liability, contract disputes, and personal injury matters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Chris received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Albany Law School and his B.A. from Hartwick College. Prior to joining AP&S, Chris was a litigation associate at two mid-sized law firms in Boston, Massachusetts.