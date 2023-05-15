Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Damaris Hernandez

Damaris Hernandez is a member of the firm’s litigation group. Her practice includes defending both individuals and business in a wide variety of matters including employment discrimination, insurance disputes, and complex commercial litigation. Damaris has also assisted in personal injury cases and defending professional negligence wrongful death actions.

Damaris was the recipient of the 2020 Honorable Walter R. Stone Diversity Fellowship. In 2021, she worked as a summer associate at AP&S and in her third year of law school she worked at the firm as a law clerk.