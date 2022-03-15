Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes David Webster to Corporate Group

David is a member of the firm’s Business & Corporate Group. David has experience assisting large and small clients with various business, corporate, and real estate matters including commercial real estate sale and acquisition, contract formation and negotiation, and business formation and dissolution. He currently works out of the Newport, RI and Providence, RI offices.

Prior to joining Adler Pollock & Sheehan, David served as a Law Clerk to Justice Brian P. Stern in the Rhode Island Superior Court. He also interned for the Rhode Island Department of Health & Human Services where he assisted in researching and forming public policy.

David received his J.D, cum laude, from Quinnipiac University School of Law and his B.A, cum laude, from University of Rhode Island.