Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Henry R. Russell

Henry is a member of the firm’s Business & Corporate Law Group. His practice focuses on assisting clients with various business, corporate, and real estate matters. He currently works out of the Newport, RI and Providence, RI offices.

While in law school, Henry served as a judicial extern for the Honorable William P. Robinson III of the Rhode Island Supreme Court, and as a judicial intern for the Honorable Kimberly Moses of the Norfolk Probate and Family Court. Henry also worked as a law clerk for a firm specializing in commercial litigation in Boston’s Financial District, and was a Summer Associate at AP&S.

Henry received his J.D. from Suffolk University School of Law and his B.A. from Wheaton College.