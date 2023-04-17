Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Jacqueline A. Crockwell

Adler Pollock & Sheehan is proud to welcome Jacqueline A. Crockwell to the firm’s litigation group. Jacqueline handles complex multi-party litigation matters for clients throughout New England. Her practice focuses on product liability, toxic tort, premises liability and complex environmental litigation, including successfully defending talc and asbestos claims.

Before joining AP&S, Jacqueline practiced at a civil litigation firm where she specialized in defending product liability and toxic tort claims. Jacqueline is a graduate of Salve Regina University and Roger Williams University School of Law.