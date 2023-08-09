Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes James Bass

James is a member of the firm’s litigation group where he represents clients in both state and federal Courts in matters involving general liability, product liability and construction litigation in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Additionally, he has extensive experience representing medical and other professionals in all aspects of litigation. James received his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law and his B.S. in Sociology from the University of Rhode Island.

