Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Kristen R. Alberione

Kristen has joined the firm as Senior Counsel in our Tax practice. Her practice areas include federal and state tax resolution, corporate tax, partnership tax and tax exempt entities. She advises both businesses and individuals in navigating complex IRS and state tax matters, including audits, appeals, and collection issues.

Kristen brings over 20 years of experience, having held senior roles in the private sector where she led initiatives in audit oversight, tax compliance, transfer pricing, and financial modeling. Her background includes extensive work with multinational corporations, providing strategic guidance on cross-border tax planning, APA negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, and international project management.