Adler Pollock & Sheehan Welcomes Patrick Coyne

Patrick is a member of the firm’s Business & Corporate Law Group. His practice involves commercial finance, commercial real estate transactions, and corporate governance. His background in both business and litigation allows him to navigate clients through a range of business and corporate matters.

Prior to joining Adler Pollock & Sheehan, Patrick served as a Chamber Law Clerk to the Honorable Maureen McKenna Goldberg in the Rhode Island Supreme Court. He also spent a year gaining valuable litigation and municipal law experience at a national law firm.

Patrick received his J.D. from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, his M.B.A. from Villanova School of Business and his B.A. from Boston College Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences.