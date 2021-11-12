Adopted as a baby, marketer still connected to her ancestry

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

(Editor’s note: This is the 15th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Amanda Mottola didn’t have much money and didn’t know many people when she relocated to…