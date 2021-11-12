Adopted as a baby, marketer still connected to her ancestry

By
-
IT’S HOME: Amanda Mottola, who was born in Paraguay and adopted as a child by a Connecticut family, set down roots in Rhode Island in 2019 and established a small marketing firm. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
IT’S HOME: Amanda Mottola, who was born in Paraguay and adopted as a child by a Connecticut family, set down roots in Rhode Island in 2019 and established a small marketing firm. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
(Editor’s note: This is the 15th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success.) Amanda Mottola didn’t have much money and didn’t know many people when she relocated to…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today. Hurry, in honor of our 35th anniversary, you can get 35% off a one-year print + digital subscription.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display