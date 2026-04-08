Adoption RI earns accreditation from Council on Accreditation

PROVIDENCE – Adoption Rhode Island has earned national accreditation from the Council on Accreditation, marking a major milestone for the nonprofit agency serving children, youths and families across the state.

The independent Council on Accreditation sets rigorous national standards for human service organizations. Accreditation follows a comprehensive review of an organization’s governance, management and program practices to ensure quality, accountability and effectiveness.

“Achieving COA accreditation is a significant milestone for our organization,” said Darlene Allen, CEO and executive director of Adoption Rhode Island. “It reflects the dedication of our staff and our unwavering commitment to creating safety, permanency and belonging for the children and families we serve.”

The accreditation signals to funders, partners and the public that Adoption Rhode Island meets nationally recognized standards of excellence and is committed to continuous improvement, the organization said.

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Ashley Deckert, director of the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families, praised the agency’s work, saying its staff brings “integrity and care” to supporting children, young adults and families impacted by foster care and adoption.

In recent months, Adoption Rhode Island has also received several additional recognitions, including the national Phoenix Award from the RightWay Foundation. The nonprofit was selected by Rhode Island’s Continuum of Care to serve as the backbone agency for the state’s Youth Action Board and has reaffirmed its status as an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

The organization also achieved “Solid Foundation for Inclusion” status through the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s All Children All Families program.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.