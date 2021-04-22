Advanced Production and Design leases new space at Quonset Business Park

THE TWO-BUILDING COMPLEX at West Davisville Commons in North Kingstown includes 200,000 square feet of flexible industrial space. / COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Advanced Production and Design, a digital events business, has leased and moved into expanded space at the West Davisville Commons in North Kingstown.

The property at 338 Compass Circle covers 10,000 square feet. Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal represented the landlords. Collins Commercial represented the tenant.

West Davisville Commons has two buildings with 200,000 square feet combined of flexible space. The buildings are on 25 acres at the Quonset Business Park.

