Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home

Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and affecting quality of life. For many patients, joint replacement is the best path forward—but not all surgeries are the same. At South County Health, in partnership with Ortho Rhode Island, patients have access to robotic-assisted technology, including Mako 4.0, that transforms the way joint replacements are performed and delivers exceptional results.

Ortho Rhode Island’s Nathan Howlett, DO, a fellowship-trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in joint replacements and sports medicine, answers some common questions he hears from patients, below. With an expertise in shoulder and knee surgery, Dr. Howlett offers valuable insights into how robotic-assisted surgery is revolutionizing patient outcomes.

Q&A with Dr. Nathan Howlett on Robotic-Assisted Joint Replacement

Q: Dr. Howlett, how does robotic-assisted surgery differ from traditional joint replacement procedures?

Dr. Howlett: “Robotic-assisted surgery is a significant advancement over traditional methods. It allows us to personalize the surgical plan for each patient by using real-time data intraoperatively that correlates with their preoperative CT scan. This ensures that we position the implant with much greater precision, balance the soft tissues around the knee joint and minimize complications associated with soft tissue stripping and malalignment of implants.”

Q: What are the main benefits that patients experience with robotic-assisted joint replacement?

Dr. Howlett: “We can see in real time where the joint is loose and tight and therefore make more precise cuts with the robotic arm to realign the joint. Because of this, patients may experience less pain in the short and long term, as well as better movement of the knee due to the accurate alignment of their implants and balancing of the soft tissues. This precision lowers the risk of patients who fall outside the normal post-operative course to recovery and arguably gets people back to the activities they love sooner.”

Q: Who is a good candidate for robotic-assisted joint replacement?

Dr. Howlett: “Patients who have chronic knee, hip or shoulder pain with osteoarthritis that have failed non-operative interventions such as PT, cortisone injections or “gel” injections are prime candidates. If pain is affecting your daily routine and you are no longer able to do the hobbies you once enjoyed, robotic-assisted surgery may be a great option.”

Q: How does South County Health’s collaboration with Ortho Rhode Island enhance the patient experience?

Dr. Howlett: “The Center for Advanced Orthopedic Surgery offers state-of-the-art technology right here in South County, providing world-class joint replacement care. This collaboration ensures that patients have access to the latest advancements in orthopedic surgery, all while being cared for by local experts, within a partnership that seamlessly integrates the preoperative, operative and postoperative workflow, making the experience more enjoyable and less stressful. We are also one of the first hospitals working with the newest version of robotic joint replacement, the Mako 4.0.”

Innovation for Improved Outcomes

