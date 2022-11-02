Advertising CEO will share tips to accelerate company growth at November Business Forum

Sean Reilly, president and CEO of Lamar Advertising Company headquartered in Baton Rouge, La., will share lessons learned from transforming Lamar and accelerating its growth during the Nov. 9 episode of the 21st Century Business Forum.

Reilly has served in various capacities at Lamar since 1989, then a family owned private business. He is a Harvard University and Harvard Law School graduate and began working on acquisitions and real estate for Lamar in 1989. He served as president of TLC Properties and became the COO of Lamar in 2001.

In 2011 he was promoted to CEO. He currently serves as the board chairman of the ccc. Under Reilly’s leadership, Lamar established the industry’s first digital billboard network in 2001.

Today, Lamar offers advertisers the largest network of digital billboards with more than 4,000 displays in the U.S. In 2012, Lamar began producing three-dimensional billboard enhancements in-house for clients.

- Advertisement -

In 2014, Reilly unlocked additional shareholder value by successfully converting Lamar to a real estate investment trust (REIT).

Reilly has served in leadership positions on numerous non-profit and community boards and institutions. Reilly served in the Louisiana Legislature as a State Representative from 1988 to 1996.

He served on the Restore Louisiana Task Force addressing the 2016 floods in Louisiana and on the Statewide Task Force on Structural Changes in Budget and Tax Policy.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead.

It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

Registration is free; sign up here.