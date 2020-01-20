Advocacy day to focus on Alzheimer’s legislation

PROVIDENCE – The Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter is asking for help for a planned advocacy day on March 3 at the Statehouse.

The organization is seeking participants to register as advocates who will lobby for legislation related to the care and treatment of people with Alzheimer’s, as well as research toward a cure for the disease.

Participants will have the chance to meet with state officials and share stories of how Alzheimer’s has affected their own or their loved ones’ lives.

Advocate registration is open now through March 2. To register online, visit comunityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=1653745 .

- Advertisement -

Elected officials are expected to provide updates on legislative bills and proposals related to Alzheimer’s during the event. Caregivers will also speak, sharing experiences and concerns.

About 23,000 people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s live in Rhode Island, and 53,000 additional state residents are caregivers, according to the 2019 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts & Figures report.

Vendors are also able to set up tables inside the Statehouse during the advocacy event. For more information, email Eric Creamer at ecreamer@alz.org or call (401) 859-2334.