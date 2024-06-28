Aetna awarded $45.8M contract to demolish Washington Bridge’s westbound side

AETNA BRIDGE CO. was awarded a $45.8 million contract to demolish the Washington Bridge's westbound side. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
PROVIDENCE – Aetna Bridge Co. on Friday was awarded a $45.8 million contract by the state to demolish the westbound side of the Washington Bridge. According to an R.I. Department of Transportation memo obtained by Providence Business News, Warwick-based Aetna received the tentative contract to take down the Washington Bridge’s westbound side, which has been

