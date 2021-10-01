After a long journey, she still had drive ‘to do more’

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Diep Nguyen is a lawyer and managing member of Elite Title & Closing Services LLC in East Providence, a business she launched in 2004. But the early years of her life were very different from many others in her industry. Her family was forced to flee Vietnam after the war in the 1970s, piling into…