After twists and turns, would-be doctor finds her calling as a physical therapist

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IN A GOOD PLACE: ­Physical therapist Amy Smith decided to launch her own therapy business with her wife, Emily Smith, in 2020. Roots Physical Therapy and Yoga has grown ever since.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
IN A GOOD PLACE: ­Physical therapist Amy Smith decided to launch her own therapy business with her wife, Emily Smith, in 2020. Roots Physical Therapy and Yoga has grown ever since.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Ask Amy Smith why she wanted to open her business, and she’ll tell you she didn’t. “I don’t have a business bone in my body. I’m a clinician, but it was almost not a choice,” she said. “It had to happen.” Today, she owns Roots Physical Therapy and Yoga, which she says this year will

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