AG seeks to halt sale of Narragansett Electric Co. to PPL Corp.

PROVIDENCE — The sale of Narragansett Electric Co. from National Grid to the Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp., which gained support from a state regulators, has been appealed by R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

The transaction seemed decided on Wednesday, when it was granted approval by the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers. But with the attorney general’s appeal and stay motion filed in Rhode Island Superior Court, the sale’s future is now in question.

The AG’s office appealed the decision “on the grounds that it does not sufficiently provide assurances that the sale is in the best interests of Rhode Islanders,” Neronha wrote in a statement.

DPUC’s decision lacked information on whether the sale would negatively affect services or significantly increase expenses; if PPL can implement an effective storm response and provide needed IT services without increasing costs to ratepayers; and whether PPL can work with the state to meet the mandates set in the Act on Climate law, such as emission standards.

The decision also did not review whether PPL had an acceptable post-transaction plan, Neronha wrote, “nor was one submitted.”

“I am not alone in raising these issues — the DPUC’s own attorneys and experts expressed serious unresolved concerns about this transaction during the hearing before the DPUC,” Neronha added.

Neronha wrote that he was also “concerned about the legal standard that was used by the hearing officer in reaching the decision – a legal standard that creates a low threshold for approval of these significant transactions that would potentially leave Rhode Islanders at future risk.”

The attorney general’s office, as well as state-hired consultants, had previously called for the deal to be denied.

In the 300-page decision released Wednesday, DPUC said it had identified “sufficient safeguards in place to minimize rate implications from the transaction,” such as commitments by PPL to not seek base distribution rate increases for at least three years and to absorb at least 80% of the estimated $400 million transition expenses.

If closed, PPL will serve roughly 3.5 million electricity and gas customers in the U.S., including an estimated 780,000 in Rhode Island.

National Grid and PPL Corp. didn’t immediately respond for comment.

