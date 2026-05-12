Neronha sues Quidnessett Country Club over seawall on Narragansett Bay shoreline

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UNPERMITTED SEAWALL along Narragansett Bay at Quidnessett Country Club, which Attorney General Neronha alleges was built without approval and has not been removed despite state orders. / COURTESY OF SAVE THE BAY VIA THE RHODE ISLAND CURRENT

PROVIDENCE –  PROVIDENCE – R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha filed a lawsuit against Quidnessett Country Club on Tuesday, accusing the private golf club of building an unpermitted seawall along Narragansett Bay, which it has refused to remove despite prior state orders. The complaint, filed in Providence County Superior Court, claims the seawall was constructed

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