Agreements bolster Bally’s online sports betting presence

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it has signed agreements to help expand and improve the company’s online sports betting presence.

The deals with Kambi Group and White Hat Gaming will enable Bally’s to relaunch its sports betting platform Bally’s Bet across seven states and four gaming locations by the end of 2023 and then globally in the future. Under the agreements, Bally’s will use both companies’ technology integration, extensive licensing across regulated jurisdictions and end-to-end solutions to support the expansion and enhancement of its online and retail sportsbooks.

“We are very excited to have entered into long-term agreements with both Kambi and White Hat – two of the world’s most established and trusted gaming technology companies. Kambi provides an award-winning sportsbook that delivers unrivaled sports betting entertainment,” said Bally’s CEO Robeson Reeves. “By incorporating that with White Hat’s PAM [player account management] platform solution, as well as our geographic reach, customer base and marketing prowess, Bally’s will be optimally positioned to achieve significant scale and capture substantial market share in the global gaming market. This, in turn, will support our vision of becoming the premier, full-service, vertically integrated casinos and resorts, online sports betting and iGaming company.”

Bally’s will utilize Kambi’s mature suite of omnichannel products, trading capabilities, content solutions and model-driven approach to liability management to deliver online and retail sports betting entertainment and iGaming offerings to Bally’s customer base.

As part of the deal, Bally’s has the option to buy a license to a limited part of Kambi’s technology source code for online and retail. Should this option be exercised, both companies would start a fresh multiyear outsourcing deal.

With White Hat, Bally’s will be supplied with its PAM platform solution, which includes its proprietary cashier, multiple RGS [remote gaming server] integrations, managed services and traveling wallet, built end to end by White Hat for agility and flexibility in regulated U.S. markets. White Hat’s PAM platform will also provide Bally’s with sports betting and casino content via a mixture of direct supplier and aggregator integrations through its casino module.

“We are excited to partner with an innovative gaming company such as Bally’s, whose vision for growth and diversification complements that of White Hat,” said Phil Gelvan, CEO of White Hat Gaming. “We are confident that our core technology, including our best-in-class PAM solution, plus our managed service offering, will not only enhance the Bally’s experience and player engagement, but also support its expansion strategy.”

On March 31, Bally’s Corp. announced that it has forged a multiyear partnership to be the national media rightsholder and exclusive fantasy and gaming partner of Minor League Baseball.

That partnership provides Bally’s with live broadcast and exclusive free-to-play gaming content rights across its digital platforms and strategic partner channels that will provide MiLB fans with an in-stadium and at-home experience through the gaming company’s digital platforms.

Bally’s also receives the right to use MiLB’s official marks in marketing, as well as in-park signage, broadcast and digital exposure.